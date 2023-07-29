Clashes between countries lasted from 1950 to 1953 and left at least 3 million dead

The two Koreas celebrated on Thursday (July 27, 2023) the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended 3 years of war.

From 1950 to 1953, fighting claimed 3 million lives as American and Chinese troops clashed to support their respective allies on the Korean peninsula. Even 7 decades later, there is little chance that the two Koreas will put the conflict behind them.

North Korea comes intensifying its rhetoric and demonstrations of its military mightmost recently launching on the last Tuesday (25.July 2023) 2 intermediate range missiles on its east coast.

Also this week, the North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun indicated that Pyongyang will continue to develop its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missiles. An editorial published by the official newspaper of the Communist Party said that “there can be no limit on the strengthening of military power [da Coreia do Norte]”.

“Eternal peace is on top of self-defense that can overwhelmingly prevail against an enemy,” said the article.

Truce held for 70 years

“The main meaning of the 70th anniversary is that there were no major armed conflicts at this time.,” said Rah Jong-yil, a former diplomat and senior South Korean intelligence officer. “This means that the armistice was successful in maintaining stability, which in turn allowed South Korea to achieve democracy and considerable economic development.“, I told DW.

“North Korea, on the other hand, has experienced significant economic setbacks but has nevertheless emerged as a military power“, he added.

However, the two sides remain entrenched in their respective ideologies and show no signs of cooperation or even communication, points out Rah. The South Korean was 10 years old when North Korean troops invaded his homeland in 1950, forcing him to flee Seoul with his family. He says that they “survived” in an area occupied by North Koreans until UN troops forced the invaders to retreat.

“The North will celebrate what they call ‘Victory Day’, but this is very different from reality.“, he says. “They didn’t win and their plans for a unified Korea under their particular version of socialism failed.“.

How North Korea Views the Armistice

Western sources estimate that the Korean War ended without a clear winner. Under this view, the communist North would have failed to bring the capitalist South under its control, but also the US and its allies failed to overthrow the regime of Kim Il Sung, supported by China and the Soviet Union.

Kim Myong Chol, executive director of the Japan-based Center for Korean-American Peace, an organization that acts as a mouthpiece for Pyongyang’s interests, shared the North Korean perspective on the war and relations with Seoul over the past 7 decades. after the armistice.

Kim remains a controversial figure, often acting as an unofficial mouthpiece for the North Korean regime. He was also a close confidant of Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong-un’s father and predecessor.

“Of course, the anniversary is significant as it marks 70 years since the American defeat.“, he said. “Before the Korean War, the United States had never lost a war, but after we defeated them, they lost, like Vietnam and Afghanistan. We show other countries that the US can be beaten“.

“and now we have ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) and nuclear weapons, so we’re strong and the US knows they can’t beat us.”

He further said that North Korea “it has no relations with south korea and we don’t need it“.

“We have no diplomatic communications and only need to deal with the US. And the only way to deal with the US is by force“, he stated.

Seoul moves away from ‘Sunshine Policy’

Hyobin Lee, an adjunct professor of politics and ethics at Chungnam National University, said that in the decades since the armistice, there have been years when ties between North and South seemed to be improving. But this is not currently the case, she reckons.

“Improving relations with North Korea is undoubtedly a complex issue,” she said. “Because South Korea, the US, China, Russia and Japan approach the North Korean problem from their own interests, the options available to South Korea to decide unilaterally are limited..”

“However, the most effective policy so far has been the ‘Sunset Policy’ pursued by President Kim Dae-Jung since the late 1990s.”points out the teacher.

The policy was based on not tolerating armed provocations from the North, but also on Seoul’s promise that it would not try to absorb the North and would instead seek cooperation.

“Some conservatives may criticize it as a ‘handouts’ diplomacy, but I believe it is the only policy capable of sustaining dialogue and helping North Korea to open its doors and incorporate it into the international community,” said the professor.

A “not good” outlook

Kim Dae-Jung stepped down in 2003 and ties between the two Koreas remained shaky. Under Moon Jae-in, president between 2017 and 2022, there was even an impression of improvement, but this reversed again when Yoon Suk-yeol was elected last year.

“While the Moon government maintained a neutral diplomacy between the two superpowers – the United States and China –, upon coming to power, the Yoon government opted for a pro-US and anti-China stance.,” Lee said.

The deterioration can be seen as a result of changes in South Korea’s foreign policy, added the researcher, warning that the chances of progress in the near future are slim.

Former intelligence officer Rah Jong-yil also expresses pessimism about an eventual reduction in tensions:

“South Korean politics is not stable, and the North has developed considerable military capability that includes nuclear weapons ands,” he said. “it doesn’t look good“.

