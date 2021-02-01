Gabriel Attal, government spokesperson, Monday February 1, 2021 on franceinfo. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Gabriel Attal, theThe government spokesperson was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Monday February 1, 2021. No re-containment, civil disobedience, vaccines, Burma … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

“There has been a deceleration in the rise of the epidemic”

The government spokesperson was first asked about the executive’s decision not to reconfine the French. “There has been a deceleration, in quotes, in the increase in the epidemic” in recent days, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told franceinfo. “We will never take risks for the health of the French and for our hospital”, assured Gabriel Attal.

He assures that the government “watch the situation from day to day”. Curfew “has an effect“on the progression of the epidemic, he said. And to add: “The objective is obviously always to slow down, or even to reduce the circulation of the virus. This is why we have strengthened the measures surrounding the 6 pm curfew.”

“Financial sanctions” for restaurateurs who open despite the ban

Gabriel Attal was then questioned on franceinfo on the call for civil disobedience of certain restaurateurs. For the government spokesperson, things are clear: “A restaurateur who opens when he has no right to open (…) will not have access to the solidarity fund for a month “, did he declare. “I think we are talking about a very small minority”, specified on franceinfo Gabriel Attal.

I talk a lot with restaurateurs. It is difficult for them. They want to reopen, not only for financial reasons since they receive assistance which allows them to hold out. The restaurateurs who today say ‘we are going to reopen’ are restaurateurs who are still there because the government and the state have been helping them for months.

“The Russian vaccine will be examined by the MEA like all vaccines”

The government spokesperson then addressed the issue of the application for approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V within the European Union. Gabriel Attal first said that “a vaccine, we do not look at its nationality, what we want is for it to be safe and effective”. And that consequently, “as soon as a laboratory requests registration of its vaccine from the European Medicines Agency, it is examined”. Thus the Sputnik V vaccine “will be examined”, specified on franceinfo Gabriel Attal.

Coup in Burma: “The choice of the Burmese must be respected”

Gabriel Attal has finally reacted on franceinfo to the coup d’état in Burma on the night of Sunday to Monday, February 1, 2021. “Aung San Suu Kyi was elected in November, the choice of the Burmese must be respected”, said the government spokesperson.

“We follow the situation hour by hour”, emphasizes Gabriel Attal, explaining that “the services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are mobilized to be in contact with our nationals on the spot”.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Monday, February 1, 2021: