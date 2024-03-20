A contact with Oliver, but he was now from the FDA

Helmut Marko compared the performance of Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman in Saudi Arabia to that of Pedro Acosta in MotoGP, two debuts that were two breaths of fresh air for their respective categories.

The Red Bull manager also underlined that Bearman will now become a problem for Frederic Vasseur to manage and that if he were in the Ferrari team principal he would immediately find a seat for the English driver in Haas. Racing Bulls will certainly not raise Bearman for the Scuderia di Maranello. Marko also revealed that in the past there had been contact with the Englishman about a future in the Red Bull youth program, but the Ferrari Driver Academy had been quicker: “We had an exploratory conversation with Oliver, but he was already with the FDA at that point – explained Marko reached by the Austrian newspaper oe24 – we certainly won't raise him for Ferrari in Racing Bulls“.

Regarding the Melbourne weekend, Marko is curious to see how the RB20 will metabolise Albert Park: “We arrive in Australia with two victories on very different tracks so we are optimistic. Only Verstappen, however, allowed us to make a difference in Qualifying. I wouldn't bet on 24 victories for Red Bull in 2024, that's for sure.”