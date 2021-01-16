It seems that the elderly are disposable. So the debug plan has two edges. On the one hand, the economic and on the other the health. No raises, but no vaccinations, at least so far.

Do you think there was cheating? Insurance. It was the campaign story with false promises, but full of histrionics. You cannot be more miserable than someone who does not think about retirees and their old age. Each and every word was pure declamation. Lacking in sincerity and therefore in real consideration.

There were no artists saying: “With retirees: No.” What a pity! We missed seeing them again. When the last retirement mobility was discussed in Congress, people or columns of protesters were not seen throwing stones and waving flags. There was no one firing a tumbera weapon. We do not hear dozens of celebrities, from different fields, claiming in favor of retirees. How much hypocrisy and immorality.

Session in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation on December 29 when the new retirement mobility was discussed. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

But from the bad you can always get something good. This is the certainty that so many marches and pickets and videos with stories only followed one objective: give a blow to a democratic government. It was not letting rule. And that Mauricio Macri was not the example of a courageous government, with claws to end corruption and impunity.

To cover this dark cloud they created the perfect distraction: the abortion law. And there you can also see the difference in vote of some characters who were in the previous treatment of the law and again the confirmation that the ideals are not permanent.

A very clear determination in the defense aspects of life. The elderly are not cared forBut not the beginning of a new life. Everything is an overacting on the national scene. In this country every day means an adventure of bad living.

OTHER LETTERS

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

A PAMI headquarters.

“Doctors do not take care of social work.” The social works seek to use solidarity funds so that all inhabitants have medical coverage. The workers contribute a small percentage of their income, so that they can be treated for free when their health begins to fail. Managed by the unions, the concepts are mimicked and it is not known who is who. Retirees and pensioners, who are the ones most in need of care, contribute 3% of the crumbs. They are many millions of pesos in collaboration with PAMI. And the government believes that it is theirs and the doctors do not take care of the Welfare Projects since they prescribe dozens of practices instead of taking the trouble to think and investigate the symptoms of the patients. Then they demand higher fees for serving members. If this continues, it will be possible to merge the social works. Let’s use the phrase of a trade unionist and deputy: “Let’s stop stealing for two years”. Or let’s change it to: “Stop stealing”, plain and simple.

“Complicit silence of legislators”. The retirees of the minimum belong to two groups. On the one hand, those who contributed to receive the minimum and today are destitute by the Executive Branch. On the other hand, those of us who contribute to receive more, or much more, than the minimum, and we are destitute due to the work of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers. Beyond the fact that in December 2019, we received the same amount as in 2020. In December 2019 it was $ 14,000 plus the $ 5,000 bonus. In 202 it was $ 19,000, with no bonus. Everyone knows, and more of us, that this retribution is not enough. It is not the power of the Executive Power to establish it and only current laws, which indicate otherwise, should be applied. The three powers in collusion -as in an illicit association- they have agreed to carry out the genocide of the elderly. Slowly and lying from the President to all the participants in this crime. The tactic consists of retiring with the minimum even those contributors with more rights, and greater contributions, and then letting the Justice do the other part: making the litigant retiree wait 10 or more years when the average life in Argentina is below of 75 years. Thus death is expected to do its work in complicity with the three powers of the State.

All with the complicit silence of legislators who applaud “saving formulas” when the truth is in the boot ($ 19,000) that are only enough for a good pair of sneakers. I call this genocide of the elderly, in line with the definition made by those who claim, on the one hand, rights, compensation, charges and income and, on the other, ask for jail for those who exercised power and were responsible for 30,000 deaths.

Headquarters of the Anses.

“The people do not forget.” The words of President Alberto Fernandez still ring in my ears: “the new retirement mobility will allow them to be a little better.” I want to believe that he was wrong, that he only meant, “a little worse”, when he referred to the quarterly increases for retirees that are going to be below inflation, that is, below economic reality. Yes. He must have been wrong, because it does not fit in my head that a President of the Republic rejoice in the pain of his people. In this case, the elderly, who worked in the country, for the country, who formed families, who provided everything for 30 working years or more and who today for all this should be the first on the economic scale. How much contempt! How much pain! But the people do not forget. Only the older ones, when memory plays a trick on them. Then the television, the newspapers or the networks remind them. I see them. They are family, neighbors, friends. And I observe with shame that the elderly in the face of these insulting words, destroying all hope, cry. They cry because they cannot raise a cry, nor form a crowd in a square. They just suffer injustice and cry. And perhaps some will even die earlier than nature intended. Because with the new law they will continue to be below the poverty level. No. They won’t be a little better.

“Check what affected the sustainability of the system.” Once again, the ruling political class in turn makes use of pension funds. In other words, they will put the oppressive hand in the pocket of the retirees. It was ANSES’s explanation to justify the New formula. Formula that, by having the collection factor as a component, leaves pension income back in the hands of the managers on duty since no one can ensure that due to temporary situations reductions of contributions and contributions are available, which will affect one of the components of the formula . On the other hand, some of the defenders of theft make an argument that “you can’t pay more” or that “the system is broken.” Wouldn’t it be more transparent for those same legislators to promote an investigative commission to review the reasons that affected the sustainability of the system?

