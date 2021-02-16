Ubisoft has clarified a report that suggested it had renamed Rainbow Six Quarantine to Rainbow Six Parasite.

Last week, Ubisoft told investors the game’s name would likely change as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Then, overnight, artwork spotted by MP1st appeared to show the game with a new “Parasite” name and logo.

But Ubisoft has now issued a statement saying this name merely reflects the game’s internal test build – and that a new, final name would be revealed soon.

“While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, ‘Parasite’ is only a placeholder that our internal teams use,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.

“Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon. ??

Quarantine test build artwork.

A co-op PVE shooter in a similar style to Left 4 Dead, Ubisoft originally announced Quarantine back at E3 2019 with a couple of gritty videos – such as the one above – when the word ‘pandemic’ was still mostly synonymous with a film starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

Last October, with little more revealed about the game or its development progress, Ubisoft delayed Quarantine and various other projects due to the impact of Covid.

Quarantine was originally announced for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The new leaked artwork referenced the game’s PS4 version, so it’s a safe bet that’s still on despite the delay.

Previously set for launch in 2020, the game will now arrive at some point this year, though a final release date has yet to be confirmed.