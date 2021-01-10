American journalist Andrew Kramer got vaccinated in a Moscow clinic and told why he chose the Russian vaccine. Cramer’s article appeared in the New York Times.

“I, like many Russians who did not trust the new vaccine and said that while they would wait and see what would happen next, had some doubts,” Kramer wrote.

The journalist noted that he was embarrassed by the haste of statements by Russian officials: “Back in August, they rushed to announce that they had won the vaccine race, just as the USSR won the space race with a satellite. But in fact, at that time, there were already several other candidate vaccines in clinical trials, “- notes the author of the New York Times.

But these, says Kramer, are political questions: “But from the patient’s point of view, what’s the difference? According to the latest approved figures, 9 out of 10 people vaccinated can actually avoid infection. Western experts mainly criticize the early approval of the drug – this raises questions for them. But not the vaccine design, which is similar to the vaccine produced by Oskford University and AstraZeneca. “

And while some are still wary of the vaccine, Kramer notes, the Russian government has already vaccinated about a million of its citizens and is supplying Sputnik-V to Belarus, Argentina and other countries – assuming that by this time about possible side effects would have known already. Kramer himself did not feel the side effects – he did not even have a fever.

“In the end, the politicized deployment only hid the good results of the clinical trials – which seems like a bona fide achievement for Russian scientists who are known for their vaccines and have extensive experience in developing them. In Soviet times, combating infectious diseases was a public health priority within the country, and the export of vaccines to developing countries was an element of Cold War diplomacy, ”Kramer said.

The journalist also recalled that at one time the USSR and the United States collaborated in the fight against smallpox, and in 1959 a family of Soviet scientists successfully tested the first live polio vaccine on their children – all this was in the Russian tradition, when medical scientists first tested potentially dangerous drugs on yourself. The developer of “Sputnik V” did the same Alexander L. Gintsburg – he injected himself before the animal tests were over.

Another reason Kramer decided to vaccinate with Sputnik V is the availability of the vaccine. There were no supply disruptions at the clinic, as was the case in the United States and other countries. And in January, when the country “fell asleep” during the holidays, it was completely free at the vaccination centers.

The journalist came to Moscow polyclinic No. 5, filled out a health questionnaire, showed a press card as proof that his profession was in a high-risk area, waited in line and received an injection.

“I sat next to Galina Chupyl, A 65-year-old municipal worker. What did she think about vaccinations?

“Of course I’m happy,” she said. “Nobody wants to get sick.”

I agreed”.

This is how Kramer’s article ends.

The Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in Belarus, Argentina, Serbia and Bolivia, and preliminary applications came from more than 50 countries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. The cost of a vaccine dose for international markets will be less than $ 10.

According to updated data from clinical trials, the effectiveness of Sputnik V is 91.4%.