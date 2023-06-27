Home page politics

Yevgeny Prigozhin escalated the dispute between his mercenary group and the Russian Defense Ministry. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Yevgeny Prigozhin had carried out an uprising with his mercenary group. Officially, however, surprisingly no punishment awaits him.

Moscow – Following the armed uprising of the Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner army, the criminal proceedings against him have been ended, as announced by the Kremlin. In view of the end of the “criminal acts”, the proceedings initiated on Friday have now been discontinued, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the domestic secret service FSB.

According to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, pilots who had attacked the Wagner column on its march towards Moscow were also killed in the armed uprising. Several helicopters and one plane were shot down.

Mercenary boss Prigozhin surprisingly stopped his march towards Moscow on Saturday after negotiations. According to his own statements, he wanted to prevent bloodshed among Russian soldiers and therefore turned back 200 kilometers from the Russian capital. He had also occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and withdrew from there as well.

Putin’s Response to the Uprising

President Putin confirmed on Monday evening that his disgraced ex-confidant could find refuge with his fighters in Belarus. He described the renegade Wagner people as “traitors”. It was initially unclear whether Prigozhin was already in Belarus. Putin offered the loyal part of the Wagner squad to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Putin had declared in a speech on Saturday that the masterminds of the uprising would face their “inevitable punishment”. The fact that the Kremlin declared a little later that the rebels would get away scot-free after the end of the revolt and the withdrawal from Russia caused astonishment in the huge empire.

Anyone who criticizes Putin’s war against Ukraine, even in the slightest, risks years of imprisonment in Russia. Commentators interpreted Putin’s concession as weakness on the part of the Kremlin boss. dpa