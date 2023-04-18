Belgian police commissioner Eric Naudts (67) was flashed last year at a speed of 109 kilometers per hour in built-up areas. To the surprise of many motorists, he was not punished for this.

“I was going to ask for extenuating circumstances, but the judge beat me to it,” said police commissioner Eric Naudts. ,,He didn’t want to smear my ‘flawless’ career with one stupidity.” Naudts drove way too fast through built-up areas last year after his retirement party.

59 kilometers per hour too fast

It was his own colleagues, who were standing in a guard of honor a few hours earlier, who took Naudts out of traffic after he drove 59 kilometers too fast. “I have had my driver’s license for more than 40 years and have never committed an offence,” said the commissioner. “And I certainly don’t drink, because I’m a teetotaller.”

Tough months

Because it was a serious violation, Naudts had to answer to the police judge. "I wasn't thinking about it," he said. "It was an emotional day and on the way back home my career flashed before my eyes," he said to the judge. He did not hesitate and almost immediately granted Naudts the favor of a suspension. That means that he is considered guilty, but will not be sentenced.

Zero tolerance

It is not surprising that questions are asked about this ruling in Belgium. After all: everyone has an emotional day sometimes, but the judge usually has less understanding for this with ordinary citizens. Especially since this is a crime instead of a minor stupidity. And that while the Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne recently argued for ‘zero tolerance’ for speeding offences.