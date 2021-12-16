If they do not comply by January 18, they will be put on paid leave for 30 days, then suspension and dismissal will be triggered.

Obligation of an anti-Covid vaccine for Google workers: “No jab, no job” (no sting, no work). Google asks all employees in the United States to get vaccinated against Covid or lose their jobs. According to what is learned from an internal memorandum, cited by the Cnbc broadcaster, by 3 December all had to show proof of immunization or an exemption on a medical or religious basis.

After this date, Google began contacting the unvaccinated, warning them that if they fail to comply by January 18, they will be placed on paid leave for 30 days. After six months of suspension without salary and finally the dismissal will come.

Apple employees, on the other hand, will not have to return to the office in February, as was previously decided. This was reported by the CEO, Tim Cook, in a note sent to employees. In November, Apple had sent a letter indicating February as the month expected for the return to desks, but for the moment, those who can lighthouse will continue to work in smart working from home.

Apple also offers US employees vouchers that can be used to obtain the vaccine at Walgreens pharmacies, as well as offering on-site vaccinations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Texas where various employees work.