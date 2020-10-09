Highlights: CM Yogi addresses workers in view of Malhani assembly by-election

Yogi said that in the new UP, mafias are not protected but they respect

Yogi targeted the opposition parties and said that they are plotting to spread riots in the state

Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for the by-elections in 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath interacted with the booth level workers of Malhani seat of Jaunpur through video conferencing. During this, the Chief Minister attacked the opposition parties, especially the Congress, fiercely. Yogi said that in the new UP, mafias are not protected, but now criminals are mourned here.

Yogi Adityanath said that there is a difference of ground-sky in the government of BJP and other parties. Uttar Pradesh has also witnessed a period when criminal-mafia used to decide the policies of political parties. The power kept them head-on-eyes, due to which these people flourished a lot. Possessing the land of the poor and erecting the palace. He said that all this will not work in UP. This is the new UP, which assures criminals.

Opponents accused of conspiracy

Yogi attacked the Congress and Samajwadi Party fiercely during this time. Without naming anyone, he said that those who do not like happiness on the face of the poor and who do not like the prosperity of the state, started a conspiracy to spread ethnic riot in the state. Addressing the workers, he said that we should not panic. Such people will keep on conspiring but we will not stop the process of development in the state.