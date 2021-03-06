Fighting at European level is possible. Marc Botenga is working on it. At 40, he was elected MEP for the Belgian Labor Party (PTB) in 2019. He is now one of the leaders of a European campaign on vaccine transparency. Together with activists from other countries, they challenged themselves to collect a million signatures, as part of a European citizens’ initiative (ECI), so that legislation guarantees transparency on contracts signed with laboratories and that pharmaceutical companies do not “make a profit on the pandemic”. The PCF in France, Podemos in Spain, Die Linke in Germany, the Italian lefts are in the fight.

Health before the logic of intellectual property

In recent months, we have seen Marc Botenga intervene in the Belgian, French, Italian, Spanish and even British media despite the Brexit. Which is quite rare for a MEP. The original idea of ​​the citizens’ initiative: “If there are public funds, there must be public control and transparency”, he explains to “L’Humanité Dimanche”. Indeed, the Commission and the Member States of the European Union (EU) have poured out hundreds of millions of euros to finance research and vaccine production.

“The pharmaceutical giants have a huge influence on our States and the Commission. We need a counter-power to weigh ”, estimates the deputy, who calls for going beyond the logic of intellectual property. Along with others, he helped the Commission publish – in a highly redacted version – the contracts that bind it to pharmaceutical companies.

“We need to dismantle the neoliberal logic,” says the deputy. The structure of messenger ribonucleic acid (RNA) was developed in American universities. The real engine of innovation has been public investment. “Large private groups stopped research on messenger RNAs in 2016,” recalls the parliamentarian. But they will rake in profits. “Pfizer envisions a 25% profit margin. If we use its services to manufacture vaccines, we can compensate for it. But that does not justify that they keep the intellectual property ”, he denounces.

Pathetic “vaccine nationalism”

In his eyes, it’s a race against time. By leaving patents to the private sector, the production capacities of the pharmaceutical industries – which have not developed the vaccine – are not fully exploited. And, as a result, we are witnessing a pathetic “vaccine nationalism” which consists in taking doses to other countries.

Taking care of health is nothing new for Marc Botenga. Before arriving in the Hémicycles of Brussels and Strasbourg, he was active in the NGO Médecine du tiers-monde, now Viva Salud. A lawyer, he has previously worked on intellectual property rights. Before joining the PTB, the rising force of the Belgian communist left, of which he is the first MEP.