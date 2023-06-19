Students can apply for their basic grant for the coming academic year from Monday. The Education Executive Agency (DUO) is also launching the national campaign ‘Your basis, your grant’. The service has anticipated a lot of crowds and for the time being everything is going smoothly, according to a spokesperson.

The basic grant will be reintroduced for HBO and university students. Approximately 435,000 students, including about 124,000 first-year students, are expected to be entitled to this. The scholarship is not automatically awarded, students must apply for it themselves at DUO.

This was officially possible from 09:00 Monday morning, but according to the spokesman, the systems were already ready to perform additional tests at 07:00. “We have expanded the server capacity and fortunately saw that a few hundred requests were successfully processed early this morning.”

In any case, there are currently no complaints about problems when applying for the grant online. DUO will send an update on the state of affairs several times, said the spokesman. See also Michael van Gerwen loses Gerwyn Price final: "I'm the man in shape, then I have to make it happen"

First payment in September

The online campaign encourages students to apply for the basic grant on time. Students who apply before 1 September will receive their first payment in September. You can do this via the special campaign page duo.nl/stufi2023. Students need a DigiD for the process.

Students living at home are entitled to 110.30 euros per month in the coming academic year, students living away from home to 439.20 euros per month (including a temporary increase of 164.30 euros due to the purchasing power measure). The scholarship is converted into a gift if a student obtains a diploma within ten years.

Students who already have a student grant, or who have already applied for parts of a student grant, must also apply for the basic grant themselves. They will receive a personal message from DUO.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: