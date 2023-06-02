Nothing happens… For more than a century, the members of the Mexican people have paved our day to day with a “no problem”with “everything is fine” or with… “we don’t have to be alarmed, we’re doing well”

But suddenly, when we realize that something did happen, if that something is to our liking, we assume it as personal meritbut if it is not, we spend all our energy on find someone to blamealways with the general approach of “I have no responsibility, nor do I have to take any action”

However, the reality is that in Mexico yes it happens, it happens every day and what happens is everyone’s responsibilityis a consequence of what Mexican citizens do or fail to do.

He “nothing happens” is the universal permission for others, so that they are the ones who decide and make what is convenient for them happen and in the worst case, if what happens is to the detriment of the community, traditionally the consequences will be that they are simply pointed out as guilty, without any other consequences.

Acknowledge that it happenswhich happens every day and that the citizenry, we, have the responsibility and the right to make happen what is best for those we love, the best for our nation and the best for us, that is to participate in the construction of the Mexico we want.

That Mexico will not be built with wishes, with words, with promises; We will build that Mexico togetherwith actions, with determination, with good will, with tenacity, with effort, with love for our country and respect for divergence.

No one has the right to decide our destiny that is a very personal responsibility and right.

Making what we require to happen in Mexico happen is time and it is possible.

It is time to visualize our future and start from this present to build it.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.

