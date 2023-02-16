Dhe Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday explained in detail why his country is considering ratifying Finland’s NATO accession independently of Sweden. In a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he dismissed his assessment that both countries had fulfilled the commitments they made in a joint statement with Turkey last year.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“We don’t have a major problem with Finland. But we underline that Sweden should take concrete steps,” Cavusoglu said. It is not enough if Turkey’s concerns are met “only on paper”, this must also be reflected in concrete actions. In Sweden, the Kurdish groups PKK and YPD would continue to recruit fighters, finance terrorism and publicly display their symbols and posters with their leader.

Stoltenberg then met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition to helping earthquake victims – the reason for his visit to Turkey – the focus was also on the two countries joining NATO. Of the thirty member states of the alliance, only Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified their accession protocols. Erdogan publicly said at the end of January that his country “could send a different message to Finland” and that “Sweden would be shocked to see our message”. Since then, Ankara has discussed separate ratification with Stoltenberg.

On Tuesday, the NATO Secretary General publicly stated for the first time that it is not important for both countries to ratify at the same time, but rather as soon as possible. “It is Turkey’s decision alone,” Stoltenberg confirmed in Ankara.

Already troubled relations between Turkey and Sweden have cooled further after activists hung a doll resembling Erdogan by its feet in Stockholm and a right-wing populist burned a Koran outside parliament. Stoltenberg now called the burning a “disgraceful act” and pointed out that the Swedish government had also clearly condemned it. “Not all acts that are shameful, immoral or provocative are prohibited,” added the NATO Secretary General.







Cavusoglu replied that it was understood that these actions were being taken to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. Nevertheless, it is an Islamophobic “hate crime” that violates international law.

Stoltenberg flew to Turkey after the meeting of NATO defense ministers on Wednesday. On Thursday he wanted to get an idea of ​​the situation in the earthquake area. “This is the deadliest natural disaster on Alliance soil since NATO was founded,” he said in Ankara. The alliance is coordinating aid for the survivors and has provided temporary shelters.