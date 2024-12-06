The Constitution Bridge is here. As usual, there are many young people looking to have their first opportunity in the workplace. The goal? It’s clear: add experience to your CV and get money to buy lots of gifts. Christmas.

The most in-demand positions for this month of DecemberIn general, they are waiters, delivery people, promoters, warehouse workers, entertainers, cooks, cashiers and clerks, among others. Precisely, interest has increased considerably in the supermarket sector.

Below is the complete list of offers with indefinite contract and with little experience most notable:

Madrid

Butcher shop assistant. You save in Madrid. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have ESO. Salary not available.

Cashier/restocker. The Pantry in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract of 24 hours. The requirements are to have a degree and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Collaborator. Aldi in Madrid. Aldi in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract of 24 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Valuable residence in the area. The salary is €6,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Deputy Manager. Aldi in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have an intermediate degree and a minimum of two years’ experience. Salary not available.

Non-food section manager. Carrefour in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Barcelona

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Mataró. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or previous experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Fish shop assistant. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have ESO. The salary is €16,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Butchery and delicatessen staff. Keisy supermarkets in Barcelona. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have a degree and a minimum of two years’ experience. The salary is €1,600-€2,000 gross/month.

Fishmonger – butcher. Condis in Sabadell. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €16,000-€17,000 gross/year.

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Granollers. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or previous experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Rioja

Delivery person. Mercadona in Calahorra. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Huesca

Delivery person. Mercadona in Huesca. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Palencia

Fishmonger staff. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Aguilar de Campoo. Full-time indefinite contract. Rotating shifts. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €15,000-€18,000

Castellon

Cashier/restocker. Aldi in Castellón de La Plana. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of two years’ experience. Salary not available.