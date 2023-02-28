Without a doubt, it was a victory for Mexican democracy citizen mobilization last Sunday, throughout the country.

A triumph of the civil society; profit of those Mexicans willing to defend publicly, in the facts and on the street, the basic liberties.

And a complete success for the convening citizen organizations, who gained the support of an unthinkable social reserve that, today, is at the forefront of the electoral processes.

And the citizen success of last Sunday was of such magnitude that, on 26-F, it is already considered in Mexico and the world as the domestic version of “the Mexican spring”.

That is to say, a social revolt capable of rescuing democracy and its freedoms, at the blow of street demonstrations.

In short, it was clear to all Mexicans who are capable of seeing, hearing and understanding the cry of the mobilization last Sunday, that society is ready to defend democratic freedoms and to rescue democracy itself.

However, the mobilization also meant a powerful call to action for other social sectors.

And hence the questions.

Are the ministers of the Supreme Court ready to defend the constitutional letter and spirit; Magna Carta violated by the pro-government majority in Congress and which, by Palacio’s slogan, approved the so-called “Plan B”, whose objective is the destruction of the INE?

Are the political parties of the so-called opposition ready to understand that the social cry of 26-F aims precisely at citizenizing the candidacies for popularly elected positions and, above all, is going for a citizen presidential candidacy?

Are the usual politicians ready to understand that after 26-F the citizens –in general–, will no longer be able to be ignored in political-partisan decisions?

The truth is that last Sunday’s social march was a fundamental lesson for the ministers of the Court, for the opposition political parties and for professional politicians; lesson that puts everyone in front of the story.

That is why the question: will Mexican ministers, parties and politicians understand the lesson of 26-F?

Only time will answer.

But without a doubt the greatest defeat that the “Mexican Spring” of 26-F inflicted on President Obrador, his government and his failed transformation, was the “moral defeat” to one of the biggest farces in history.

Yes, the citizens took it upon themselves to “send to hell” that imposture called “Fourth Transformation.”

And it is that the social mobilization of last Sunday, February 26, meant the greatest historical setback to who was considered the “king of the street” and the “czar of demonstrations” in Mexico, for half a century.

A failure to the battered presidential ego that led the president to threaten that he will pay – he will commit revenge – with public money to organize the largest mobilization in history, on March 18, the date on which the oil expropriation is commemorated.

What the tyrant of the Palace does not know is that those of us who demonstrated last Sunday are free citizens and not carried away.

They don’t know that no one pays us to demonstrate and they don’t take us on buses and buses paid for by the government.

They don’t know that we will never accept roll call for going to the mobilizations and they don’t give us a cake and a bottle of water in exchange for attending the marches.

He does not know that we do not accept that social programs are conditioned to attend a demonstration.

He doesn’t know that the hauling is typical of his rotten clientele from the Morena Party.

We recommend you read:

And López Obrador does not know that we are not the same; that we will never be the same, because we will never sell a demonstration in exchange for 30 coins, because we are not Judas, as AMLO has been for more than three decades.

Yes, here I have shown that you, President Obrador, are a merchant of marches and mobilizations.

And if you want me to try it on again, you’ll see it posted here tomorrow.

No president, we are not the same.

You are a criminal in power.

And I have shown it to you.

to time.