“I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of alien or extraterrestrial activity with the recent shootdowns,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The reference is to the recent shooting down of unidentified objects in the US skies which led an air force general not to rule out the presence of aliens. At the end of the conference, Karine Jean-Pierre then joked: “I loved the film Et, but I’ll limit myself to that”.



00:40