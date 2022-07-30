A Q3 to forget: Max Verstappen he knew that in Hungary he would have to suffer, but the start from the tenth position on the starting grid goes beyond any worst forecast. The Red Bull driver, in fact, after setting the best time in Q2 in Q3 in the first run, made a mistake in Turn-2 blocking the front left and losing more than a second in that stretch. In the second run, then, as soon as the reigning world champion came out of the pits, he realized that something was wrong with his Red Bull RB18.

“I have no power“, Verstappen said, with track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase who throughout the launch lap tried to suggest various procedures to try to revitalize the Honda RA621H power unit that left the 1997 class in the lurch in time of need. All attempts were unsuccessful, obviously unleashing Verstappen’s wrath, aware of not having substantially disputed the Q3.

During the lap that was supposed to be launched, but which was immediately aborted, Verstappen returned to the charge again asking for explanations on what had happened. The response of the track engineer was eloquent: “I think you can understand that the radio is not the place to communicate certain details – Lambiase’s words – we tried to solve the problem on the track and we didn’t succeed “.

The Red Bull driver then concluded the communications in the name of the problems encountered during Q3, underlining of not even being able to put the car in neutral. The Milton Keynes team will evaluate the use of a new power unit for the race, or at least a new component. After all, as Christian Horner said, it is better to have had problems today than in the race tomorrow when the last points are awarded before the long summer break.