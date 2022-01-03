Rome – No postponements for schools, which will reopen regularly on January 10 as planned. In fact, this would be the Government’s orientation, despite the surge in infections and the race of the Omicron variant. The Prime Minister himself, Mario Draghi, during the conference at the end of the year had assured that there would be no postponements. And, despite the worsening of the epidemiological picture, the line would not have changed in the last few hours.

Today the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, had asked for a delay of 20-30 days of returning to the classroom because “in the current situation of spread of the infection among the very young, the simple postponement of the return to school would seem to me a balanced and very useful measure. Taking 20/30 days of respite would allow to cool the peak of contagion, which will probably have another push in January, and to develop, in these days, the largest possible vaccination campaign for the student population “. And he added that, however, this “would certainly not be an ideal measure but would allow students to resume lessons in the presence of children, families and school staff in a short time.” But no surprises should arrive from the government: the calendar scholastic will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the alarm comes from Gimbe Foundation which considers all the anti-Covid measures put in place so far by the government “are a sum of hot panels that are unable to slow down circulation”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, says this to the microphones of the program «Italy has awakened». “Let’s see what will come out of the next council of ministers, but we need to limit social contacts, perhaps by increasing smart working”.

Faced with contagion risks, President Massimiliano Fedriga convened the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces in an extraordinary session for Tuesday 4 January 2022, at 2.00 pm to deepen the topic of managing contacts (and in particular those in the school environment) in current phase of the Covid-19 emergency.

Cartabellotta, data in hand, fears it will take time, while “with this rate of growth in cases we still risk clogging up hospitals because it can reach 2 million positives”. Observe: «We have a huge amount of cases never seen before, so much so that many have defined Omicron as the most contagious virus in history and the numbers we are seeing are clear in this sense. We have about 100,000 cases a day on a moving average ». And having 100,000 positive people a day “means that 1100 are hospitalized in the medical area and 120 in intensive care”.

Meanwhile, the National Association of School Managers says yes to the quarantine for No Vax and to the Army for tracing, with specialized personnel and diagnostic laboratories to support the ASL in administering tests and tracing. «Healthcare companies – he says Paolino Marotta, president Andis. – they were found unprepared in the face of the surge in the epidemiological curve, so in recent weeks the system of tracing infections in schools has completely skipped “.

Marotta believes that the proposal of the Regions to lighten the quarantine protocol is acceptable, providing in the case of two positive classmates only self-surveillance without a tampon for vaccinated or immunized pupils, while for pupils not yet vaccinated the 10-day quarantine and two swabs according to the old protocol.

Also for Cartabellotta «the school represents a basin of infections, and it is clear that not having worked on the structural aspects, we can change the screening and quarantine methods as much as we want, but with this viral circulation so high we need to make evaluations ». If we decide to keep schools open, says the president of the Gimbe Foundation, “we will have to close something else.”

Agenas, the National Agency for Health Services, has meanwhile published data on the occupation of beds by Covid patients in 9 Regions and autonomous provinces, and 14 are now beyond the critical threshold set at 10 for one hundred. The Regions and Autonomous Provinces that recorded an increase in the percentage of employment in 24 hours are: Basilicata which scores a +2 percent (reaching 3), Emilia Romagna reaches 15 with +1 percent, Liguria with + 1 percent (to 21), the Marche with +1 percent (to 20), the autonomous province of Trento which registers a +2 percent thus reaching 24, Sardinia with +1 percent (to 8), Sicily +1 per cent (at 13), Tuscany +1 per cent (at 15) and Veneto with +1 per cent (at 19). In total – against a national average that has been 14 per cent since 31 December – there are 14 Regions and Pa above the critical threshold of 10: Abruzzo (12 per cent), Sicily (13), Lombardy (14), Calabria , Tuscany and Emilia Romagna (15), Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lazio (16), Province of Bolzano and Piedmont (17), Veneto (19), Marche (20), Liguria (21) and province of Trento (24).

Even from the front of general practitioners the alarm is coming about the large number of positives in recent days. “We are overwhelmed by the number of infections in recent weeks. We receive continuous phone calls to report positivity and procedures related to quarantines and isolation, as well as requests for assistance on symptoms. We find it hard to follow patients during study hours, since messages and calls are continuous for the insertion of positives on regional platforms. And assistance to other pathologies risks going into pain ”, Silvestro Scotti, the national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), explains to Adnkronos Salute. The reason for this high number of positives is “the contagiousness of the Omicron variant together with the fact that, thanks to vaccines, the majority of Covid cases can be managed on the territory: this involves an important work overload for which doctors are not supported and which seems not to be considered at the institutional level. In an hour I received up to 20 phone calls, especially for reports of positivity. AND a patient in isolation calls, for various needs, at least 2 or 3 times a day. In Campania we have made reports even on holidays. Personally, among my patients, since December 27 (including 31, 1 and 2) I have reported 30 positives but they have not yet been taken over by the Control Swab Districts. And this concerns at least 60 doctors in my district “. Bureaucratic procedures weigh the most “but there is also the need to reassure and respond to infected patients who, in part, are afraid of the consequences of the virus and, in part, are frightened by the bureaucratic procedure to which they are bound to the management of isolation and subsequent social reintegration “.

And then there are “non-Covid patients, especially chronic ones, who they are unable to contact their family doctors because they are blocked by the avalanche of requests from the infected. Requests that need a long time, but which are necessary to activate the indispensable procedures, starting with the request for the molecular buffer “. According to Scotti, the pressure on the territory of this wave is underestimated. “In previous waves – he concludes – we have already seen millions of Italians at home. But the concentration of cases that exists right now is much higher. If in the previous stages, in my case series, the problem concerned 10 percent of my patients, today it affects more than 13.5 percent. With a 3.5 percent increase in three weeks. In the face of this, however, we have no support “.