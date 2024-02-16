He is approaching International Day of Working Womenand the Michoacán Women's Assembly (AMM) has launched a announcement to join your March the next March 8 in Morelia. The concentration for departure will be at the main door of University City (CU).

The AMM has stood out as the organizer of the women's march in Morelia. This year, as in previous years, they will ensure that no politic party benefit from a march aimed at demanding the recognition of women's rights.

In this 2024, although the national political agenda is dominated by the presidential elections the feminist and organized women's movement of Michoacan of The AMM will try to prevent political actors from taking advantage of the March 8 movement .

In its call, the Michoacán Women's Assembly has expressed her belief that “the organization and struggle of women, for women, is what will allow us to overthrow this capitalist, patriarchal, racist and classist system that violates our rights every day”, thus establishing the guideline of her political position to this next March 8.

If you are interested in participating in a women's movement away from political actors and parties, the Women's Assembly offers a safe space. Last year, during his journey from Ciudad Universitaria to the Government Palace, an atmosphere of struggle developed, but also calm and loving.

Call for the 8M march in Morelia. Photo: AMM

It is important to remember the past March 8, 2022, when in the center of Morelia there was repression against the women's movement. The AMM managed to dissolve their march before the women were attacked, in addition to creating a fence to prevent any harm to its participants.

Where is the 8M march in Morelia?

The women's march March 8 in Morelia will depart from the main door of University City from the Michoacana University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo, located on Francisco J. Múgica Avenue.

The call states that The march will begin at 4:30 p.m.. It is recommended to arrive at the rally at least half an hour early to listen to the instructions prior to leaving for the city center.

March of the 8M in Ciudad Universitaria. Photo: AMM

Probably this year, like the previous one, the march will advance along Cuautla Street until reaching Madero Avenue, where they will join this road until reaching the government palace.

How can I participate in the March 8 march in Morelia?

There are several ways to participate in the 8M march. One of them is to join the organization of the march. The AMM holds public meetings every week, and you can check their social networks for schedules.

Michoacán Women's Assembly.

If you prefer to simply march, you are invited to join in with banners, tarps, or any other way you wish to express your discontent against the system. You can also participate in the activities after the rally.