The poison with which he was poisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was found only on a bottle from his hotel room in Tomsk. This was announced by the politician’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh in an interview with the TV channel “Rain“.

According to her, no traces of poison were found on other things.

“A lot of things that were in Alexey’s room, practically all things that could be taken away, which he obviously used, our FBK employees who were in Tomsk packed, took and sent. Alexey’s personal belongings, his luggage, went with him on the medical board. Therefore, it is obvious that no more evidence was found on anything “– said Mrs. Yarmysh.

When asked why the traces of poison on the bottle were not immediately reported, Mrs. Yarmysh replied that the oppositionist’s associates had decided to first coordinate the publication of this information with him.

As “FACTS” wrote, on September 19, Navalny said that he felt better, but that he was still far from full recovery.

57

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter