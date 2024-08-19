One weekend, zero points

Austrian Grand Prix absolutely to be forgotten for the Yamahawho leaves the Red Bull Ring without any points scored. If in the Sprint Race Fabio Quartararo had finished in twelfth position, with Alex Rins even forced to return to the pits due to an engine problem, the situation did not improve at all in the long race. If the returning Spanish rider reached the finish line this time, but did not go beyond 16th place, things went even worse for the 2021 world champion, who 18th.

‘Disastrous’ weekend

The crisis in the Japanese company’s results seems to have no end, and the bitterness is all in the brief comment of Quartararodefinitely disappointed with the level of competitiveness of the YZR-M1, with ‘The Devil’ which occupies 14th place in the general classification: “It was clearly a bit of a disastrous weekend for us – he declared – we expected more, especially from the race. We finished too far from the top, so we have to work hard, because we have to change for the future”.

More problems after the withdrawal

Problems also highlighted by Rinsewho completed the long race despite having to deal with technical difficulties again: “It was a very, very tough race. It was very difficult to finish the race – he added – first of all because of the hot conditions and then because I had some difficulty with the motorbike. Less than Saturday, because we made a little improvement with the set-up, but it was still difficult to keep the rear tyre on the tarmac. When the rear lifts, we have to manage the front brakes, so there is some locking. But I am very proud of myself! I have shown that I can overcome difficult moments with work and consistency. I am looking forward to the private test in Misano. I am ready to work!”