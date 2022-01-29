Nowadays, it seems that every successful franchise should have its own cinematic universe, which could also end up expanding to television. Universal brought back the franchise jurassic-park thanks to Jurassic World, but their plans will not end there. However, the chances of seeing a series live action are very low, according to the producers of the saga.

FrankMarshall, producer of jurassicworld, revealed that there are currently “no plans” to develop a series live action of the franchise. In a new interview with /Film, Marshall said that these monsters will stay in theaters, at least for now.

“Right now I’m only interested in movies. So I haven’t thought about a live-action series. We haven’t even talked about it. As I said before, we have an animated series with Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. I think that’s enough for now.”

In the world of video games, Jurassic World has also had a strong presence and not long ago was launched Jurassic World Evolution 2, a simulator where you can manage your own theme park. Here you can take a look at our review in case you are a fan of the saga.

Publisher’s note: If I had to bet, I’d say it’s only a matter of time before Jurassic World is going to get its own live-action series. Once the new trilogy is done, surely its producers will start thinking about how to keep the saga relevant, and what better way than with a series.

Via: comic book