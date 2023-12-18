Dhe sweet poison of subsidies works. It clouds all senses, even those of some protagonists who are at home in an environment with a clear economic policy compass. The fact that a so-called car pope speaks out in favor of electric cars in the same breath and gives the advice that “only electric” should no longer be the only option for German car manufacturers is a given. As a media-effective expert, you probably have to show a certain degree of flexibility.

It's no wonder that the lobby groups working for the auto industry are crying out. Rather, the multitude of voices from all possible sides calling for continued support from tax revenues. And the consequence is that someone would now have to stand up and explain why the de facto ban on new cars with combustion engines imposed in Europe by 2035 has serious technical errors.

The impending disaster is already foreseeable today, and with the abrupt end of government subsidies for the purchase of electric cars, it is becoming clear to everyone. The Federal Ministry of Economics led by Robert Habeck caught the industry off guard with its decision to stop funding immediately. It is doubtful whether such quick actions are beneficial in terms of building trust.

With the push for new heating systems, Habeck's troops have deeply unsettled, if not angered, the population, and it has also cost the common homeowner money. Such erratic behavior raises questions about the professionalism of the federal government and should not become the rule. There is no doubt that ending the subsidy for electric cars is the right decision.







Strangely, this does not apply to electric cars

If there was a reason for the financial boost of a new technology, it has no longer existed after the years that have passed. And there are doubts about the billions that have already been distributed. If a technology is superior, people will choose it on their own, even if it is more expensive. The e-bike is a prime example of this; it is convincing in its own right. As an employer-sponsored leasing item, employees spend an average of 4,000 euros on an electric bike, who would have thought that possible? The market works. And works.

The same may also apply to smartphones; they have easily overcome the 1000 euro hurdle and are considered indispensable by many. Nevertheless, the state does not feel the need to keep the business busy with subsidies. Strangely, this does not apply to electric cars. Because it is classified as locally emission-free despite its significant CO2 backpack? Because politicians have established it as the only solution for future individual mobility? Because no one dares to let technology openness work anymore?

The electric car has to convince buyers; it has to be better than what is currently available. Environmental compatibility, provided it is sufficiently guaranteed with an electricity mix dominated by coal and gas, may be particularly important on the credit side. But costs, availability, usability, reliability, resale, comfort, driving characteristics and image also play a role. Ultimately, it is the sum of all properties that makes a product desirable. This is how the internal combustion engine began its triumphal march and is now a guarantee of freedom and security of supply. Electric cars, trucks, buses, planes or ships have yet to provide proof.







Take care of the location factors

So far, just over a million electric cars have been registered on German roads; the political goal is for this number to rise to fifteen million by 2030. That seems out of reach. But demanding subsidies until the end of the day cannot be a solution. The consumer needs convincing incentives, the industry needs confidence and planning security. Factories cannot be aligned this way or that way. It would therefore be urgent to take care of the location factors, a competitive electricity price, attractive settlements, the availability of skilled workers, and the desire for performance. Also to assert oneself against new Chinese providers who care little about local sensitivities.

The way the legislation is in the EU, the electric car will be enforced in 2035. The way things are currently going, there is a risk of serious disruption by then. Closing your eyes to it doesn't help anyone. There are already electric cars that fit well into many life situations. There are already good electric cars today. But hopefully their development is not yet over.

The industry is helped with trust and space for its innovative strength, not with subsidies for the purchase of its electric cars, which are (still) too expensive and not yet broadly competitive. The need for money is more urgent elsewhere, which could have been clear before the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling. But was repressed. Now the electric car has to learn to run through power. Good this way. By the way, there is someone who holds up the flag of competition and belief in progress in the sea of ​​subsidy knights. The ADAC. He shouldn't be the only one.