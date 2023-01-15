People charge their PHEV too little? You don’t expect that, do you?

Look, basically the plug-in hybrid is a brilliant car type. The car is just a bit in a dark corner. Because Evangelists want a fully electric car and the Petrol drinkers of this world wish for a car with only an explosive engine.

But the idea of ​​a PHEV is quite nice. You drive electrically in the cities and more densely populated areas. For longer journeys you can then use the combustion engine. On long stretches at higher speeds, a battery is drained seriously quickly, while with a combustion engine you still have a little radius of action.

An important aspect if you are going to defend the PHEV is the following: you have to charge them as often as possible. And what does a study show? People charge their PHEV far too little. Darned.

People undercharge their PHEV

It reports that International Council on Clean Transportation through Green Car Reports. After all, they have been immersed in the matter for a while. They argue that the PHEVs are not as economical as advertised.

According to the ICCT, the PHEV drives far too little electrically, about 25 to 65% in some cases. As a result, fuel consumption is also much higher. They have calculated that this is 24 to 67% more than stated by the manufacturer.

In short, the PHEV is a nice idea, but you have to apply it correctly. Think of it like a gym membership. If you have that, you will not automatically become slimmer and more muscular. You actually have to go to a collective sweathouse with house music and do your ‘thing’ there.

Subsidy

The reason that the PHEV does make sense in 2023 is the state of battery technology. Fortunately, this is improving, but batteries have a very low energy density.

So for a small amount of range you need enormously large and heavy batteries. Although a PHEV is less efficient than an EV, a PHEV is often lighter than an electric car.

In many countries, the PHEV is fairly uncontroversial. Although you can drive the car like a normal car, the EV component is the reason that subsidies are given. In the Netherlands this is much less the case than 10 years ago.

Do you remember the times of the Volvo V60 D6 and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV? Those times are over, but we still have the ‘half rate’, which means that a PHEV is always cheaper in terms of road tax than a comparable car with only a combustion engine.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader! Do you use your PHEV as smartly as possible? Or do you constantly give full throttle and fill it up when the tank is empty? Let us know in the comments!

