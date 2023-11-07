Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

After long discussions, an agreement has been reached on the refugee issue. But the resolutions do not go far enough for the Union.

Berlin – After months of debate, an agreement has been reached between the federal and state governments regarding the distribution of costs for the accommodation and care of refugees. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the state prime ministers reached an agreement in Berlin in the early hours of Tuesday (November 7th). From 2024, the federal government will pay an annual flat rate of 7,500 euros for each asylum seeker. The amount of the federal government’s financial contribution is therefore determined by the number of refugees. In addition, a reduction in social benefits for refugees is planned. After the agreement, Scholz spoke of a “very historic moment”.

Immediately after the agreement on migration policy, Bavaria’s Prime Minister was not quite as euphoric. Markus Söder (CSU) sees a need for further action. “Positive: Something is moving. Negative: That’s not enough,” said the CSU boss on Tuesday after the top-level meeting. “We have to continue to apply pressure to limit immigration to Germany.”

Markus Soeder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria, wants to “rethink” the migration issue © Imago Images

Söder wants to examine the constitution

What is needed is “a realistic integration limit for Germany that is based on the performance and integration capacity of the municipalities.” “In the current situation, we must strive for fundamental reforms and rethink migration issues,” explained Söder. This also applies “to the fundamental right to asylum in its current form”. “Therefore, a clever further development of constitutional law needs to be examined.”

“Irregular migration pressure must be limited immediately and comprehensively. Otherwise there is a risk that the municipalities will be completely overwhelmed and the political stability of the country will be at risk,” wrote Söder on X. He called for a “massive reorganization” instead of a “mere little-little thing”.

Linnemann: Agreement “too soft”

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann also sees the agreement at the federal-state summit as only a “small step” with a view to relieving the burden on municipalities. However, the result of the meeting was “far from enough to curb illegal migration in Germany,” said Linnemann on ARD this morning.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann: Agreement “too soft” © Imago Images

Linnemann called for the introduction of “control and transit centers”, similar to what Denmark is doing. Asylum seekers should only be distributed to municipalities “if there is a right to stay”. The CDU general secretary also demanded that family reunification be restricted. The announcement that asylum procedures in third countries should be examined was “too soft”.

“We need a system change so that only people come who already have a positive asylum decision,” said Linnemann. He was convinced that this would “work in the medium term”.

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, also viewed the agreements with caution. Although they are an “important first step”, further steps must follow. (skr with dpa and afp)