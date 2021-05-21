The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presented this Thursday an ambitious roadmap to point out the path and challenges for Spain in the next three decades. To reach these conclusions, we have worked for more than a year with a team made up of a hundred prestigious specialists who come from the Academy, non-governmental organizations or international organizations such as Unesco or the European Commission, among other entities. Experts and experts, says the report, although not with the same presence. Of the 104 participants, only 34 are women. They represent 32% of the total, that is, they do not reach parity, which occurs when there is a minimum representation of 40% of men and women, according to the legislation.

The report Spain 2050, Foundations and proposals for a long-term national strategy, prepared by the National Office for Prospective and Strategy of the Presidency of the Government, has set nine major challenges on which the different specialists “from generations, political sensibilities and diverse disciplines,” according to the document, have been working. Only two of these challenges had equal representation in their working groups. And in none of them have more women than men participated.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State for Communication points out that in order to make this report “lists of zipper candidates were drawn up and they contacted each other, one by one, in search of different profiles. As they were accepting and rejecting, that’s how the teams remained ”. He adds that the objective was “to reach or approach parity, but [el resultado] in some way it is also a reflection of the imbalance that, unfortunately, continues to exist today among the research staff of Spanish universities ”.

Parity is one of the guiding principles and the main aspirations of the Law for Effective Equality for Men and Women, approved in 2007 by a socialist government, that of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. The norm outlines figures and commitments to equalize more than half of the population (52% of the total, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, are women) with the rest, a goal that is closer in parliaments than in salaries or in representation on company boards of directors. The current socialist government, headed by Pedro Sánchez, has more women at the head of the ministries. There are 11 men (including the president) and 12 women. For the first time in history, all vice-presidencies are held by them.

The aforementioned parity is reached with a minimum representation of one of the sexes of 40%, as contemplated in some examples by the law itself, although it is not written anywhere that this 40% must necessarily correspond to women. In the preparation of this future report, this parity is not reached even taking into account that lower percentage.

Those with the least voices of women are the first three challenges of the nine included in the document, in which they do not even reach 30% among the profiles consulted. Are the statements Be more productive to grow better (11 men and 3 women, with 21%); Conquer the educational vanguard (eight men and three women, 27%) and Improve the training and requalification of our population (nine and three, respectively, 25%).

There are four challenges in which one third of female representation is reached or exceeded. These are Balanced, fair and sustainable territorial development (with 10 men and 5 women, 33%); Solve the shortcomings of our job market (five experts and three experts, 37.5%); Reduce poverty and inequality and reactivate the social elevator (seven versus four, 36.4%) and Expand the foundations of our future well-being (with four men and two women, 33%). In the remaining two, women are represented in parity, although in the lower part of the range: Become a carbon neutral, sustainable and resilient society to climate change (nine men and six women, 40%) and Prepare our welfare state for a longer-lived society: with seven men and five women (42%).

The coordination of the work has been done from the National Office of Prospective and Strategy. Eight coordinators from this office appear in the report, represented in this case on an equal footing: there are four men and four women.

The 676-page work includes a multitude of graphs and data, most of which are not disaggregated by sex. Only two of the 50 objectives drawn in the report make express reference to the situation of women. Goal 14 refers to female students enrolled in the so-called STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) with the prospect of going from 28% to 50%. The second specific objective for women refers to the female employment rate, which they expect to increase from 57% to 82% in 30 years.