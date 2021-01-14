The handball coach, Jordi Riberarevealed a few days ago in an interview in AS that “more than seventy percent” of The hispanics have passed the contagion of coronavirus, “some in a discreet way”, a proportion that far exceeds what epidemiologists call ‘herd immunity’ and that in this case becomes a weapon in favor of him Egypt World Cup, where the pandemic has become an annoying protagonist. Before starting, two teams had to stay at home due to their high incidence of positives, the Czech Republic and United States, which have been replaced by Macedonia and Switzerland. He Spain’s first rival, Brazil, is also affected by several cases, including two acquaintances of Asobal: Petrus (Barça) and Terçariol (Benidorm).

The presumed immunity is an asset in favor of the selection together with the experience of this block, which already won a year ago gold in the European with a single variation in its rows: Julen Aginagalde, with back problems, has yielded the pivot to newcomer Rubén Marchán. This gear, together with the seniority and quality of these illustrious men, must serve to compensate for the uneven preparation that the team has undergone. Already in the month of November, the virus forced to suspend the game against Slovakia. Later, eight players had to join later for their participation in the Final Four in Cologne. The International Tournament of Spain, the usual test to polish these championships, which in principle was replaced by two official matches with Croatia, but the second was canceled in Madrid because of the snowfall. Filomena has been the auction, because it has also prevented good workouts in recent days in Guadalajara, and on Wednesday the trip to Cairo. Everything has happened … But there is no pain to The hispanics. They are immunized.