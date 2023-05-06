Technology podcasts abound. But for the listener who is not a specialist themselves, they are not always accessible. The Bits of Freedom podcast is. In a relaxed tone, in clear language, employees of the digital civil rights organization discuss social, political and moral aspects of what is happening on and around the internet. Like recently about the world of ‘geolocators’ (people who try to find out where certain photos or videos were taken). Or about a government organization that monitors the behavior of citizens on social media and what politicians intend to do about it. In short, in the words of the opening song: No otherworldly shit for the worldwide web.

Bits of Freedom internet Every two weeks, forty-five minutes to an hour.