‘No other land’ wins the Oscar for best documentary and asks “a solution without ethnic supremacy” in Gaza that “USA blocks”

“I hope my daughter does not have to live the same life as me, always under surveillance, invasions and displacements that my own community has to suffer with this occupation.” The directors of Not Other Landwhich has been recognized with the Oscar for Best Documentary Film, have starred in the most political moment of the gala, with their request for “a solution without supremacy” to the genocide in Gaza. All this in a ceremony in which independent cinema has triumphed by the hand of Anorawhich has been made with five statuettes, including best film, direction and leading actress for Mikey Madison.

The documentary-which triumphed in the Berlinale-was shot a Palestinian-Israeli collective formed by four journalists: Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor (of Palestinian origin the first two and Israeli the last two). In it they approached how the Israeli army has mercilessly destroyed its Massofer Yatta (Bank) village, arguing that it is an area they need for military training.

“Not Other Land It reflects the raw reality in which we live, we have been for decades and persists. We ask for actions to end this injustice and the ethnic cleaning of the Palestinian people, ”said Basel Adra, who explained that the reason why they recorded“ between Palestinians and Israelis ”is because together, they make their“ voices stronger ”.

“The atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people have to end. There is a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both peoples, ”added Abraham, which has concluded with a message for the United States government, led by Donald Trump:” The foreign policy of this country helps block this path. ”

“Because? Don’t you see that they are intertwined? My people can only really be sure if the Palestinians are really free. There is no other way to do it, there is no other way of living, ”he concluded.

Best documentary in the Berlinale

The directors of Not Other Land They already issued a powerful speech when they won in the Berlinalethe most important film festival in Germany, and one of the four essentials in Europe, the best documentary award. Although Yuval Abraham stressed at all times that the situation of his Palestinian companions is much more delicate, he suffered direct attacks after that moment. “An Israeli mob of the right arrived yesterday to my family’s house to look for me and threatened nearby relatives who fled to another city in the middle of the night,” he published in his X account.

“I’m still receiving death threats and I had to cancel my flight back home. This happened after the Israeli media and German politicians absurdly tagged my speech in the Berlinale (where I asked for equality between Israelis and Palestinians, a high fire and the end of apartheid) as an anti -Semitic, ”he lamented.