Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/09/2024 – 22:11

No bettor guessed the six numbers in the 2,772nd Mega-Sena contest, held on Tuesday night (10), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

The drawn numbers were: 01-12-33-41-53-56

The estimated value for the next draw, on Thursday (12), is R$50 million.

There were 51 winning bets for the quina and each one will receive R$64,804.31. Another 4,052 bets made the quadra and will win a prize of R$1,165.21 each.

Bets can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country or online.