Bolivian president addressed supporters in Murillo Square, in La Paz, after attempted coup d’état on Wednesday (June 26)

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, told supporters this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) that “no one” can take away the democracy achieved by the country. The speech was given on the balcony of the Quemado Palaceseat of the Bolivian government, after thwarting an attempted coup d’état.

“No one can take away from us the democracy that we achieved at the polls and in the streets with the blood of the Bolivian people. We are sure that we will continue and we will continue working”he said, directed at pro-Arce protesters in Murillo square in the capital of La Paz.

The vice-president, David Choquehuanca, state ministers and leaders of social organizations were alongside the head of the Executive.

“We remain in Casa Grande del Pueblo, where you placed us, because the only ones who can get us out of here are you”said Arce, who also thanked the military for not joining the coup attempt and praised the Bolivian Police for their action.

A group of soldiers led by General Juan José Zúñiga took over the capital’s square in an action called by Arce a “coup” against the government. An armored vehicle even knocked down the entrance gate to the presidential palace.

To journalists, Zúñiga he said that the military sought “restore democracy” and called for the immediate release of political prisoners.

After the president appointed Jose Wilson Sanchez Velásquez as the new general commander of the Army, the soldiers withdrew from the vicinity of the government headquarters.

Zuñiga was arrested at around 8:28 pm (Brasília time) by Bolivian authorities. The arrest was made at the entrance to the General Staff headquarters in La Paz. The general was immediately taken to the Attorney General’s Office. He will face charges of “terrorism” and armed uprising against the security and sovereignty of the State.

In addition to Zúñiga’s arrest, the Bolivian Public Ministry has begun investigations against other military personnel involved in the episode. In statement released this Wednesday (June 26), the Public Ministry said it will initiate criminal proceedings against everyone involved.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the acts are subject to criminal charges for crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law. Here’s the complete (PDF – 1 MB, in Spanish).