At G7, Ukraine proposes “peace formula”, but says it will only open talks when Russians leave its territory

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Sunday (May 21, 2023), after the G7 meeting in Japan, that “as long as Russian invaders remain on our lands, no one will sit at the negotiating table with Russia”.

“The colonizer must leave. And the world has enough power to force Russia to restore peace step by step”, charged the Ukrainian leader in a post on Telegram.

Also according to Zelensky, his country proposed the “peace formula” and got support “from Japan to Arab countries, Europe and Latin America”.

The leaders of the G7 nations – Germany, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan and the UK – discussed responses to the conflict. They have shown themselves willing to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Zelensky, in turn, is trying to win over countries like Brazil and India, which attended the event as guests.

A meeting between the Ukrainian leader and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is articulated by Planalto. In a speech, the PT condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but asked “dialogue” for resolving the conflict.

“I have repeated almost to exhaustion that it is necessary to talk about peace. No solution will last if it is not based on dialogue. We need to work to create the space for negotiations.”he spoke.

The PT statements were made during the working session “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”. Zelensky was present.

Headquartered in Hiroshima, the G7 summit ends this Sunday (May 21).

