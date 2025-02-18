The Board of Extremadura has offered this Tuesday to José Hernándezthe son of desiderio and loneliness, the possibility that his parents – a marriage of the elderly with Alzheimer – live together in a joint residence after the campaign in Change.orgwhere José achieved More than 95,000 signatures so that their parents could continue living together: “If the residence separates them, they die of penalty.”

The head of the Unit of Attention to the elderly of the Extremadura for the Promotion of Personal Autonomy and Attention to the Unit (SEPAD), Marta Pascual, held a meeting with José after the echo that has had the collection of signatures. The Extremadura Board has pledged to offer a joint square in an elderly residence in which they would enter a period of 15 days.

José, after the meeting, has stressed the importance of keeping his parents together: “They will be together, they will wake up in the same place And with better care than those I can find with the level of dependence they have, that is the important thing. “The son of marriage has detailed that the center is not in plasence – cáceres – but that they are” something away from home ” , but they have already assured them that “as soon as possible”, they will transfer to the marriage to another center of the municipality of Cacereño.

The Board of Extremadura has given a term of 48 hours to accept the joint square of their parents and thus be able to make it effective as soon as the family of the approval. José has said that, after calling his brothers, he has stayed with them in Visit the residence And, once seen, “start the procedures.” He has also asked to “send everything in writing to ensure that everything is correct and well tied.”

“Together until the end of his days”

José Hernández has shown that “it is not the perfect option because they are far from home”, but it is “happy.” “What I was looking for the day I started the request is that no one separate my parents at such a delicate moment from their lives and guarantee the end of your days together. Today, thanks to so much support, I can finally say that We have achieved it, “he said.

He thanked the people who have shown their support for the initiative because, he says, “I just had not achieved.” He has also taken advantage of the meeting with the Board of Extremadura to ask that community dependency regulations “Always take into account family ties when assigning public residences”

He assures that his fight “does not end here”: “We will talk to them again in the next few days and we will not stop until we confirm that the law supports us and that not one more couple in Extremadura will run the risk of separating Because of the bureaucracy”

Marriage keeps affection in leather

The couple’s son shared with 20 minutes His struggle to find a solution to a possible imminent separation of his parents, 84 and 80 years old, something that “would kill them in grief.” “They have always said they were going to die at home and together. And when thinking that one enters a residence and the other not or that they are destined for different centers has caused absolute depression and sadness, especially in my mother, “he said. Although Alzheimer’s, José tells that when talking about the possibility To separate her from her husband, she denies her head.

It was in October when this Extremaduran launched a request To modify the current criteria for assigning places in residences, which would have separated their parents. He explains that he was encouraged to mobilize after observing that in his neighborhood there were several cases of marriages separated by the same reason.

“My parents are 84 and 80 years old and take their hand as if they were 14. The older, more caranthoñas.” Thus begins the text of the petition that began the son of Desiderio and María Soledad. As he explained to this media, his parents are going to do 60 years married and still “excites See that connection“Therefore, he says that The soul is “part” When he thinks that “they have to separate right now, in the last years of their lives.”