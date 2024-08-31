Speaker of the House of Representatives declared he will not make a U-turn; favorite is Bahian deputy Elmar Nascimento

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Saturday (31.Aug.2024) who will not make a U-turn in choosing his successor to lead the House and, without saying which name he will support, declared that the election is a “succession among friends”.

“It is obvious that no one is going to give a wheel, whatever name is chosen among the 3”he said during an XP event in São Paulo. There is expectation of who Lira will support in the election, which will be held in February 2025:

He had said he would announce his support in August, but has not done so so far.

During his speech, Lira defined the 3 as “friends” and said he believed that, regardless of the choice, none of the “will go astray”.

“All the candidates put forward to date are part of the group that elected me. In addition to being friends, they were my voters.”he said. “The choice is not simple, because we have to conduct a succession among friends knowing that we only have one Presidency of the Chamber, not 3”.

THE DISPUTE

Lira, who has been in charge of the Lower House since 2021said he would indicate in August the candidate he would support to succeed him

Lira’s favorite is Elmar, his political ally, on whom he is banking to maintain his influence after leaving the presidency of the Chamber.

Elmar, who is already the leader of União Brasil, took over the leadership of the largest bloc in the House on August 14, which represents 161 congressmen. Formed by União Brasil, PP, PSDB, Cidadania, PDT, Avante, Solidariedade and PRD, the group is known in Congress as Lira’s “blocão”.

Elmar’s confidence to be the next Speaker of the House increased after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) he said who will not have an opinion in the election.