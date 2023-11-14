On Monday, November 13, these battles entered their third day, with each party’s statements confirming that it was the winner.

Since last August, northern Mali has become the scene of an escalation between the Malian army, the Azawad Movement seeking secession in the north, and terrorist movements such as ISIS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin group, especially with the withdrawal of the forces of the United Nations Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) from several of its bases. in the north.

The army seeks to regain control of the bases, considering this its sovereign right, while the Azawad movements are planning to control them, because they see them as entering their areas of influence, and for their part, the terrorists seek control to use them in attacks.

Financial army data

According to data from the Malian Armed Forces, and what was published by government media about the progress of the battles, Saturday and Sunday witnessed the following:

An army press release, on Saturday, November 11, stated that clashes took place with the rebels a few kilometers away at the entrance to Kidal from the direction of the “MINUSMA” camp, and the defensive line they had established was broken.

In a statement on Sunday, the army said it had made “very significant progress” thanks to the combination of air and ground forces, and was moving towards occupying MINUSMA property.

The survivors took refuge in the surrounding hills, while “armed forces operations continue with great determination to expel the terrorists (Azawad groups) from their last hideouts.”

Data on Azawad movements

On the other hand, the statements of the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development, a coalition of armed factions in Azawad, show that the framework’s militants were the ones who prevailed, and it stated:

The Malian army used drones to bomb Kidal, but did not achieve any advances or penetration of the Azawad Movement’s defences.

Saturday, November 11, a statement affiliated with the “Frame” said that its militants confronted the advance of a convoy of the army and the Russian “Wagner” militia 25 km from Kidal, “and the front was eliminated and they inflicted losses in the rear.”

Destroying 3 armored vehicles and shooting down two Malian army and Wagner aircraft, killing 76 people belonging to them.

The Malian army and Wagner evacuated the village of Enviv, and redeployed to areas 30-50 km from Kidal.

According to what the “Frame” published on social media, its gunmen surrounded Malian soldiers and mercenaries from “Wagner” on a plateau 25 km from Kidal.

The future of war

The representative of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad in Mauritania (one of the separatist movements), Mr. Ben Bella, did not give a decisive answer to Sky News Arabia about how the war will end, but he said: “Will you win one battle or lose another? This depends on the end.” “The battle is when the dust settles.”

However, he added that for the Azawad fighters, “in any case, morale is very high, reaching the sky, and in the end we attribute the whole matter to the Creator of the earth and the sky.”

The two sides had previously fought intense battles in 2012, after the Azawad region’s movements sought to secede from it, which ended with the signing of the Algeria Peace Agreement in 2015.

The key to war

In the estimation of the American researcher specializing in international affairs, Irina Tsukerman, whoever wins the battle for control of Kidal (the rebel center) will hold the key to the war.

Tsukerman gives Sky News Arabia a picture of the balance of power between the Malian army and the Azawad movements, the strengths and weaknesses, and the impact of this on the outcome of the war: