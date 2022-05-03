Antonio Méndez Esparza, a Spanish director tuned in in the United States and pampered by festivals (‘Courtroom 3H’, ‘Life and Nothing More’ or ‘Here and There’) has finished filming in Madrid on his fourth feature film, ‘What nobody sleeps’, based on the homonymous novel by Juan José Millás, which has been shot for six weeks in the Madrid neighborhood of Usera and in the city of Toledo. The filmmaker, who has always worked in the documentary field, has turned his career around to immerse himself in a pure fictional story. For this shoot Méndez Esparza has had to momentarily leave his classes as a film professor at the University of Florida, where he usually resides, and settle in Spain since last summer to carry out this feature film once again with Pedro Hernández’s production company , Here and There Films.

The feature film stars Malena Alterio and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and is expected to be released in 2023. With a script by Antonio Méndez Esparza himself, along with Clara Roquet (‘Libertad’), ‘Let nobody sleep’ presents the story of Lucía, who, after losing her job as a computer programmer, decides to take charge of her life and buy a taxi. Imaginative and romantic, she begins to circulate looking for her new crush, a theater actor fond of opera with whom she shared a few magical moments. While listening to the opera ‘Turandot’, by Giacomo Puccini, as the soundtrack, the new taxi driver imagines that she is the very Chinese princess who stars in the opera and who circulates through the streets of Beijing, and not of a hard city, touched by the crisis , from which Lucía defends herself with humor and fantasy, trying to make her clients’ lives more bearable with her incredible stories during the short journeys where they share intimacy and confidences. While she waits to meet the actor, Lucía shares the story of her life and her destiny with her passengers without suspecting that she herself is going to become the protagonist of a play based on her own life. .