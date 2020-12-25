They locked him up as a bandit in a dungeon of Caves of Almanzora (Almería) in the XVIII century. Nobody knows what his name was – although there is a possibility that his name was Gonzalo Pérez – and as the hours, days, weeks and months passed slowly, he decided to spend the time on something he was specially prepared for: painting. He would draw his life in detail – including the carriage robberies and the crimes – on the walls of the keep. castle of the Marqués de los Vélez, where he had been dumped by the authorities. Now, the City Council is going to invest 430,000 euros from 1.5% Cultural Program of the Ministry of Development, in restoring his work and that of other prisoners who, over the following centuries, also dared to leave their artistic mark (about 30 square meters of graffiti and drawings) in the Almeria fortress.

Keep reading