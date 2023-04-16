A passerby noticed the lifeless body of Ionut Florin Ionita in a ditch: no one noticed him for hours

He was called Ionut Florin Ionita the young man of only 23 who was found lifeless in a ditch in Saccolongo, in the province of Padua, last Thursday morning. The boy had crashed with a friend’s scooter the previous evening and no one noticed him for hours. The alarm was raised by his parents, who did not find him at home in the morning.

The blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian streets and also this week there are several people who have lost their lives following dramatic accidents.

On Friday evening, for example, an accident between a car and a motorcycle cost the life of a 19-year-old girl. Martina, this is her name, traveled aboard her motorcycle on the road that leads from Verzegnis in Sella Chianzutan, in the province of Udine, when she crashed into a car for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The impact caused Martina to fly several meters onto the asphalt and the traumas she suffered decreed one virtually instantaneous death.

Two days earlier, in the evening between Wednesday and Thursday, another very young boy, only 23 years old, lost his life in another accident, this time in Saccolongoin the Padua area.

The victim’s name was Ionut Florin Ionita, was originally from Romania but he had long since settled in Italy with his family. Right in Saccolongo.

Ionut Florin Ionita found dead after hours

He was probably returning home on a scooter he had borrowed from a friend of his when a few kilometers from the finish the irreparable has happened.

For reasons yet to be clarified, he lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and fell, crashing and ending up in a ditch which runs along the road.

For hours no one noticed him. Only a passerby, with the first light of day, noticed a lifeless body in the ditch and raised the alarm.

Almost simultaneously also i parents of the 23 year old they had reported missing about the boy, after they realized he hadn’t come home the night before.

The authorities have carried out all the reliefs of the case and ascertained, after careful examinations, that it was a autonomous accident. Therefore without the involvement of third parties.