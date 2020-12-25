There has been a phase of remake of old films in the Hindi cinema world. The remake of the 1995 film Govind and Karishma’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ has come among the people. Although this film is directed by Direct David Dhawan, but its stars have changed. It stars David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

But, a scene from the remake of Kuli No. 1 of 1995 made by David Dhawan remains a topic of discussion online. People are giving different reactions to this video.

In this short clip that went viral, the actor playing the lead role is running over the speeding train and jumping from the train saves a child standing next to him.

Many scenes are seen simultaneously in this scene – first he is running faster than the speed of the train. Leap over the coach and reach the other coach. He then saves the toddler standing on the track.

See this scene:

When the train jumped, how did the Gutali die in front.

The train was about 2 meters away from the child when it jumped. So 0.07 seconds to cross 2 meters at a speed of about 100

Looks like.

So this alcoholic jumped ahead in less than 0.07 seconds, without even sliding and removing the child. RIP Physics ???? pic.twitter.com/asoQMPq4gf – Rohit.Vishnoi (@The_Kafir_boy) December 25, 2020

Ye to kuch nahi, Rajnikant hota to train ko wahi rok deta train ki patari ko kheech ke

???????? – ???? Deepika ???? ️ (@ArtisticDeepika) December 25, 2020

motion physics to film makers: pic.twitter.com/hlpLHJLl3f – Aftab 🇮🇳 (@ aftab4hemd) December 25, 2020

This clip is becoming very viral on social media with jokes and comments. Many memes and comments are being made on the Bollywood producer. Starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffrey, the film has been released on Amazon Prime Video.