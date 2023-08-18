The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) surprised everyone equally. This Thursday, in the afternoon, he reported schedule changes in fifteen national football matches. And on the list, there are six games from date 6 of the League, which starts in 48 hours. And there is a game from date 9 that, from the outset, would have to be modified again.

Shaking in the Colombian soccer calendar

Oil, National and Pasto Alliance

Without giving the reasons for its decision, Dimayor reported the following changes.

For date 6, which is played this weekend, the matches that have changed are:



– Deportivo Pasto vs. Boyacá Chicó (It will be played on Sunday, at 4 pm)

– Independent Medellin vs. Alianza Petrolera (It will be played on Sunday, at 6:10 pm)

– Athletic Huila vs. Atlético Nacional (It will be played on Sunday, at 8:20 pm)

– Millionaires vs. Once Caldas (It will be played on Monday, at 7 pm).

The games Envigado vs. America de Cali and Deportivo Cali vs. Deportes Tolima was postponed and has not yet been assigned a date.

In the date 7Alianza Petrolera and La Equidad will now play on Wednesday, August 23, at 4:45 pm

On date 8, Deportivo Pasto vs. Once Caldas will be on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:10 p.m.

On date 9, Boyacá Chicó and Jaguares will play on Friday, September 1, at 6:05 p.m. On paper, Jaguares and Medellín will face each other, according to the rescheduling, on Saturday, September 2, at 4:45 p.m. However, they would step on another match already stipulated: Santa Fe and Junior (6:10 pm). Therefore, it is expected that the schedule will change again.

The tournament is not saved

In B, date 6 has two matches with changes: Cortulua vs. Barranquilla (Now it will be played on Tuesday, August 22, at 4 pm) and Bogotá vs. Llaneros (It will be on Friday the 25th, at 2 pm).

In the date 7, Cucuta vs. Cortuluá will be on Tuesday, August 29, at 3:30 pm On Wednesday the 30th, at 3 pm, Fortaleza and Leones will play.

For date 8Quindío and Cúcuta will now play on Saturday, September 2, at 3:30 p.m.

