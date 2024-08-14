Senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO) says he will take action against the minister “at the appropriate time”

Leader of the Opposition, Senator Marcos Rogerio (PL-RO) stated this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) that the group opposed to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “is investigating the information and will take action at the appropriate time” about the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes having investigated Bolsonaro supporters unofficially by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

To the Poder360the congressman stated that the production of dossiers to support STF decisions in the investigation of fake news highlights illegalities, abuse of authority and disrespect for the rules of due process. The case was revealed by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper.

“The allegations are serious. No one is above the law”said the senator.

As this digital newspaper showed, senators allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defend the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) and an impeachment request against the STF minister.

UNDERSTAND

The messages and files were exchanged between Moraes, his aides and other members of his team via WhatsApp, such as the judge and advisor to the minister Airton Vieira and the criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was at the TSE until he was arrested for domestic violence against women. The records reveal that the minister’s office requested at least 20 times the production of reports unofficially.

The cases to which the newspaper had access did not contain official information that the report was produced at the request of the minister or his office, but rather by an auxiliary judge of the TSE or by anonymous complaint.

These documents were then used to support criminal measures against Bolsonaro supporters. Two of the reports were produced against journalist Rodrigo Constantino and the former presenter of Young Pan Paulo Figueiredo – both Bolsonaro supporters.

WHAT MORAES SAYS

In a statement, the minister’s office said that all procedures for the investigations into fake news and the digital militias were “official, regular and properly documented” at Court.

“The reports simply described the illegal posts made on social media, in an objective manner, because they were directly linked to investigations into digital militias. Several of these reports were included in these investigations and other related ones and sent to the Federal Police for the continuation of the necessary diligences, always with the knowledge of the Attorney General’s Office”he said.

