Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/10/2023 – 21:13

No bet matched the six tens of Mega-Sena contest 2645. The draw was held on Tuesday night (17).

The numbers drawn were 08 – 22 – 34 – 42 – 51 and 59.

As a result, the main prize for the next draw, next Thursday (19), is estimated at R$40 million.

The corner had 55 winning bets, and each one will receive R$48,487.58. The court registered 3,566 winning bets, and each winner will receive a prize of R$1,068.35.

Bets for the next competition can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online.

The simple game, with six tens marked, costs R$5.