The draw for the Mega-Sena contest held this Wednesday (17) did not have a winner. The prize of BRL 8,407,916.20 accumulated and goes to BRL 14 million in the next draw to be held on Saturday (20).

The numbers drawn were: 10 – 14 – 17 – 25 – 32 – 39

111 bets came very close and hit five tens. For each of them Caixa will pay R$ 22,333.32. The 7,145 players who hit four tens will receive R$495.65 each.

