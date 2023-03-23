The result of Mega-Sena 2576 with a prize of R$ 53,070,858.80 million was announced this Wednesday (22nd), in São Paulo, and no one guessed the six numbers correctly. With that, the accumulated prize goes to R$ 63 million in the next drawing that will be held on Saturday (25).

The numbers drawn today were: 29 – 32 – 33 – 35 – 38 – 43

111 bets came very close and hit five tens. For each of them Caixa will pay R$ 44,581.85. The 7,105 winners of four tens will receive R$ 994.99 each.