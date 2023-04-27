This Wednesday, the 26th, Caixa Econômica Federal held the Mega-Sena contest 2,586, with a prize of R$ 50,347,934.06.

The numbers drawn were: 18, 49, 41, 10, 59 and 53.

None of the bets hit the six tens, and the prize was accumulated at R$ 60 million for the next draw, which takes place this Saturday. However, 76 bets hit the corner and will take BRL 64,781.77 each, while another 6,010 will get BRL 1,170.29 for hitting the court.

Bets on the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at accredited lottery shops, via the internet or in the lottery application. The minimum guess costs R$ 4.50.

In addition to this betting model, with six numbers selected, which pays the main prize, it is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five tens.