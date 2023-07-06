Salvatore Parolisi continues to profess his innocence, who in recent days has obtained reward permits to leave prison

In recent days, journalists from Who has seen have intercepted, outside the prison of Pavia, Salvatore Parolisi, the former corporal of the Italian Army held solely responsible for the murder, which took place in April 2011, of his wife Melania Rea. What the man said to the press and why he was out.

Credit: Rai 3 – Who has seen it

In recent weeks he had done stir the news concerning the work permits obtained by Alberto Stasi.

In 2015 Stasi received the definitive sentence to serve 16 years in prison, as he was held responsible for the murder of his partner Clare Poggiwhich took place in Garlasco in 2007.

Today, to get out of prison early, this time for gods award permitsis another of the protagonists of one of the most resonant news stories of recent decades in Italy.

We are talking about Salvatore Parolisi, the ex corporal major of the Italian Armyimprisoned in Pavia prison since 2011, when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison because he was held solely responsible for the killing of his wife Melania Rea.

Now that the man has served 12 of the 20 years, he has obtained bonus day passes to get out of prison. The journalists of Who has seen they have it intercepted and they asked him some questions.

The man also spoke of Melania, reiterating the fact that he loved her and that he would never leave her. While Ludovicathe girl with whom he was having an extramarital affair, was only one escapade.

The words of Salvatore Parolisi

Salvatore Parolisi in the course of the interview continued to reiterate what he claims from the beginning. Or hers innocence.

I’ve always said it to the judge as well, as a man, as a soldier and above all as a father: they have to give me a life sentence and throw away the key if it was me, if I did something like that. And prove it to me though. Because they’ve never tried it for me.

Parolisi then explained that he could have dated for 4 yearsbut that they had only given him “12 hours of shit“.

About his futureto what will happen when it finally comes out, Salvatore said:

I have 4 years to go next year, if i find a job i might go out. But who gives it to me? I earn 800 euros, when they hear my name and surname they run away.

Michael Reabrother of Melania, who spoke by telephone during the episode of Who has seenhe said to try ashamed of being a manafter listening to Parolisi’s words.