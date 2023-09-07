Tommy Onofri’s is a story that will never be forgotten. That 17-month-old boy, kidnapped and killed, would have turned 19 today

He would have turned 19 today. The memory of little Tommy Onofri is still alive in the heart of his mother Paola Pellinghelli, who, despite everything, has never stopped making her voice heard. One of the news stories that has marked Italian history forever.

Tommy Onofri won’t be able to celebrate his birthday, today he would be a 19-year-old boy. Instead someone, in 2006, snatched him from the love of his mum and dad. A kidnapping for ransom that ended in the worst way. The 17-month-old boy was kidnapped from the family home in Casalbarolo, taken away from the arms of his mother Paola and father Paolo.

The discovery of little Tommy Onofri

The news shook the whole of Italy, everyone remained in suspense, looking for daily news and hoping to read that little Tommy Onofri had been found and returned to his loving family. But then, that heartbreaking update arrived. The investigators found the lifeless body of the child on the bank of the Enza river. He had died the same night as the kidnapping, because something had gone wrong and those people could no longer hold ransoms.

There are 3 people convicted and charged with Tommy’s crime. Mario Alessi, a worker from a renovation company who had entered the Onofri house to carry out some work (life sentence). The one who at the time was her partner, Antonella Conserva and the one who was supposed to take care of the minor (24 years old) and the offender Salvatore Raimondi (life imprisonment). They had implemented a plan, to kidnap the child and ask the family for a ransom of 5 million lire. However, things came to a head when Mario Alessi found himself alone with the child. He broke his life by kicking, punching and strangling him until his small jaw broke.

Papa Paolo passed away in 2012 after five years in a coma, following a cardiac arrest that struck him due to the too much pain of what happened to his little boy. Mamma Paola, on the other hand, continues to make his voice heard and to keep Tommy’s memory alive. You founded the Tommy in the heart association, which aims to offer psychological assistance to children.

The memory of mom Paola 10 years after her disappearance

Suddenly the light went out, my husband thought it was a problem with the control unit. As soon as he opened the door he was pushed, they came in and cornered me. I tried to take the baby but I couldn’t. My husband tied up on the stairs. After that it was like entering another dimension. I didn’t understand why things only seen in movies were happening to me. I was dazed, on sedatives.