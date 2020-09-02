There is no bid yet for the right of Team Kit Sponsor and Official Merchandising Partner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board is about to set a new deadline due to ‘technical reasons’.“Some international companies that were willing to buy the rights may not have got permission from the headquarters in due time,” a source told the Economic Times. So the board is considering moving the deadline. ‘

Adidas and Puma were the only two international sportswear companies to show interest in buying rights. Dream Sports (Dream 11 and Fan Code’s parent company), Universal SportsBiz (Wrogn’s proprietary company) and Walt Disney Company have also picked up tender documents.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had said on August 3 that the auction would be held on September 1 between 10 am and 11 am.

In this regard, our associate newspaper ET sent an email to BCCI’s interim CEO Hemang Amin, to which there was no response. Board Chairman Saurabh Ganguly did not respond to ET’s questions and messages.

Naik has left the Indian team after 14 years and after that the board started a new tender process. ET had reported on 26 June that Team India and Nike may miss out on the ongoing tug of war to renew the contract.

Naiki has not taken tender documents this time. The current four-year contract with the BCCI of the sportswear manufacturer ends in September. For this, he had signed a deal of Rs 370 crore which also included royalty fees of Rs 30 crore for merchandising rights.

For the three-year new contract, the BCCI has fixed a base price of Rs 8 crore for the merchandise partner and Rs 65 lakh for each match for the kit sponsorship. For the next three years, the Indian cricket team will play around 142 matches in the next three years.

Talking about the base price, the auctioneer will have to pay Rs 116.3 crore and in addition he will also provide 30000 kits every year to the BCCI.

A BCCI source said that the board hopes that both Adidas and Puma will bid aggressively for these rights.