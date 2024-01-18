We at Smibanese University always try to imitate violent men. This imitation is not about what they do, or why they do it, but more about how they do what they do. Delving into the how is the shit that makes you understand how or what with your own wants and abilities. Because when it comes to the how, we are talking about universal laws, entrances that can in principle be accessed by everyone, and to which we are all subject.

A great man whom we at Smibanese University will forever honor is the late Steve Jobs, the grandmaster of grandmasters. When one thinks of Steve Jobs, one quickly thinks of Apple, the revolutionary brand that he founded together with his companion Steve Wozniak with the idea of ​​creating the 'personal computer', a computer that you can use from that moment on. the average living room would encounter. But it wasn't just his time at Apple that was a revolutionary adventure. Few people know that there was a period when Jobs was fired from Apple, and since then he was partly responsible for a completely different technological revolution.

At Apple, Jobs was fired because he was far too persistent in his management, and in the period that followed he inner work done to develop that skill. One of the many things we at Smibanese University imitate when we think of the person Steve Jobs is having what we call a fluidity of opinion, something he has taught himself ever since. If they had a discussion with him and managed to convince him, he managed to completely change his opinion in a split second. He didn't hold on to an opinion or idea because there was a time when that was his belief. An opinion should be fluid, because no one has all the wisdom.

This moderation of Jobs' personal beliefs made shit really start to work for him. In the period after he was fired, he founded NeXT, a software company that was acquired by Apple in 1997, and he bought the company The Graphic Group, which was briefly transformed into what we now know as Pixar Animations. Pixar was also eventually bought by Disney for 7.4 billion hard dollars, thus becoming the largest shareholder within Disney. Moderating your view and opinion about shit can certainly pay off, if we can believe the late Steve Jobs' model.

In this changeable world our opinions must be fluid, because with a counterproductive attitude you no longer participate in the changeability. A rigid opinion hinders your participation in the flow of life. A fluid opinion means that despite your view, you keep an open mind about how you could view the tori in question. While you keep it open, there is also room for new insights, instead of sticking to one finding until the end. Opinions are findings, and findings are always subject to revision. But mind you; This does not alter the fact that you cannot stand by what you think or believe. Everyone's opinion has a right to exist.

Prof. Species killfounder of Smibanese University, published Smibanese Dictionary 2.0 and Smibology. Each one, teach one. He is co-founder of Smib Worldwide.